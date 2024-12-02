Agencies trying to keep older drivers safe

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — As part of Older Driver Safety Awareness Week (December 2-6), Governor Mike DeWine, the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, and the Ohio Department of Aging are reminding Ohioans about programs available to prevent serious injuries and fatalities among Ohio’s older drivers.

People aged 65 and older make up the fastest-growing segment of drivers nationally and in Ohio. According to crash data from ODOT, older road users make up 23 percent of all traffic fatalities in the last three years and by 2030, the state will have more than 4.8 million residents who are 65 and older.

“Safety is our number one priority for anyone who travels on Ohio’s roads,” said Governor DeWine. “Driving is a great way to maintain independence, and we hope older Ohioans and their loved ones reacquaint themselves with safe driving tips, especially during Older Driver Safety Awareness Week.”

This year’s theme for Older Driver Safety Awareness Week is “Understand, Be Proactive, Plan”, stressing the importance of everyone working together to support older Ohioans driving as long as possible, and as safe as possible.

Understand: It’s important for older drivers to understand that the fit of their seatbelt, visibility, and knowledge of vehicle controls can make a difference in reducing injuries in the event of a crash. OTSO has been working to expand CarFit, an educational program developed by AAA, AARP, and the American Occupational Therapy Association aimed at improving older driver safety and comfort behind the wheel. At a CarFit event, trained volunteers complete a 12-point checklist with each driver to ensure safety and comfort within their vehicle.

“CarFit is not about assessing someone’s driving skills,” said Kimberly Schwind, Assistant Director of the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. “Instead, it’s about finding each driver’s best position in a vehicle to keep them driving safely. Older adults who participate in one of these events often leave with some kind of new tip or solution to help them become a safer, more confident driver.”

Safe driver courses can also help older drivers understand age-related physical changes, and learn up-to-date driving techniques. Drivers can access several online courses, such as those offered through AARP or AAA. In addition, OTSO also has approved in-person mature driver education programs in Ohio, designed to update drivers over the age of 60 on new laws and best practices for safe driving. Those who successfully complete a licensed course will receive a certificate to present to their insurance provider for a discount on their auto insurance policy. A list of providers can be found at DriverTraining.Ohio.gov.

Be Proactive: As with other life changes, planning ahead can make the decision to “retire from driving” easier. Ohio has a variety of state and local program resources that can help older drivers adopt strategies to stay safe on the road, as well as find alternatives to driving if they can no longer do so safely. These resources can be found on the website, transportation.ohio.gov/olderdrivers.

Several new resources were added to the website this year, including a guide designed for family members who may be concerned about their loved one’s ability to drive safely.

“Our team is always looking for ways to improve safety on the transportation system through engineering and education. When we make our roads safer for older drivers, we make it safer for all drivers,” said ODOT Director Pamela Boratyn.

ODOT’s Older Road User Emphasis Area Team recently developed a new tool for law enforcement to identify drivers with cognitive impairments. After ruling out alcohol or drugs, an officer can use the DOSCI tool (Driver Orientation Screen for Cognitive Impairment) to ask the driver nine questions related to person, place and time. The driver’s score is used to determine if the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) should be notified for a possible re-examination and/or medical follow up.

Plan: In addition, ODA has tips and resources for older Ohioans and their families. They help older drivers maintain their driving abilities and independence and understand the factors that affect their ability to stay behind the wheel safely. They also provide advice for discussing the topic with family members and finding transportation resources. Visit aging.ohio.gov/olderdrivers.

“The Ohio Department of Aging encourages all older Ohioans to take steps to ensure their safety on the roads,” said ODA Director Ursel J. McElroy. “Older drivers often face unique challenges, and it’s important that families, caregivers, and State agencies all work together to help them maintain independence while reducing risks to themselves and others.”

