Greenway donates to BDC capital campaign

Submitted information

The Business Development Corporation of Van Wert (BDC) has announced a generous donation from Greenway Bank to support its capital campaign. This contribution will help the BDCVW further its mission of driving economic growth and development in the Van Wert area. Greenway Bank’s support is instrumental in funding critical initiatives that benefit the local business economy.

Pictured from left to right are Johanna Quarles, Greenway Bank Van Wert Branch Manager; John White, BDC Capital Campaign Manager; Mike Cahill, President & CEO Greenway Bank; Andy Czajkowski, BDC President, and Keaton Brown, Greenway Bank Mortgage Loan Officer. Photo submitted

“Supporting the Business Development Corporation’s capital campaign is an investment in the growth and vitality of our local economy,” Greenway Bank said in a statement. “It helps attract new businesses, create jobs, and enhance the community’s infrastructure, benefiting residents and organizations like ours. By contributing, we proudly take part in shaping a prosperous future for Van Wert.”

The Business Development Corporation of Van Wert is a non-profit organization that promotes economic growth and development in the Van Wert area. The BDCVW strives to create a thriving community for businesses and residents through various programs and initiatives.

Learn more about the Business Development Corporation at www.bdcvw.com.