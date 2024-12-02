Greenway donates to BDC capital campaign
Submitted information
The Business Development Corporation of Van Wert (BDC) has announced a generous donation from Greenway Bank to support its capital campaign. This contribution will help the BDCVW further its mission of driving economic growth and development in the Van Wert area. Greenway Bank’s support is instrumental in funding critical initiatives that benefit the local business economy.
“Supporting the Business Development Corporation’s capital campaign is an investment in the growth and vitality of our local economy,” Greenway Bank said in a statement. “It helps attract new businesses, create jobs, and enhance the community’s infrastructure, benefiting residents and organizations like ours. By contributing, we proudly take part in shaping a prosperous future for Van Wert.”
The Business Development Corporation of Van Wert is a non-profit organization that promotes economic growth and development in the Van Wert area. The BDCVW strives to create a thriving community for businesses and residents through various programs and initiatives.
Learn more about the Business Development Corporation at www.bdcvw.com.
POSTED: 12/02/24 at 11:26 pm. FILED UNDER: News