Local pump prices just below the statewide average

Gas was $2.99 per gallon at Tyler’s Short Stop on Monday. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 17.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.00 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 1.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 6.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 1.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.514 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.45 per gallon on Monday while the most expensive was $3.59 per gallon, a difference of $1.14 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3 per gallon on Monday.

As of Monday night, gas prices in Van Wert ranged from $2.85 a gallon at Murphy USA to $2.99 at several different gas stations.

The national average is down 7.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 23.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Millions took to the road for Thanksgiving, and while some regions, like the Great Lakes, saw gas prices rise just in time for travel, most of the nation saw prices hold mostly stable or decline slightly as the national average remains near the lowest level we’ve seen since 2021,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The weeks ahead should feature slight drops in gas prices in most areas, with over 100,000 stations now offering a gallon for $2.99 or less, which should stick around through the holiday shopping season. While the potential impacts from tariffs are something to watch, they would have no effect until late January, if implemented at all.”

“For this week, all eyes will be on the previously delayed OPEC+ meeting on Thursday,” he added. “If they begin to restore oil production, oil prices could soften to the mid-$60s.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

December 2, 2023: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.23/g)

December 2, 2022: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

December 2, 2021: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

December 2, 2020: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

December 2, 2019: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

December 2, 2018: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

December 2, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

December 2, 2016: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

December 2, 2015: $1.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

December 2, 2014: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)