Nedderman receives appointment

VW independent staff/submitted information

Vantage Career Center has announced that longtime Vantage Board of Education member Lonnie Nedderman (Crestview Local Schools) has been appointed to serve on the Investment Committee for the Northwest Region of the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA).

This prestigious appointment underscores Nedderman’s expertise in financial stewardship and commitment to advancing education.

Lonnie Nedderman

The OSBA Investment Committee is responsible for monitoring the association’s investment portfolio, reviewing performance reports, and making recommendations on investment policy issues to the OSBA Executive Committee and Board of Trustees. Composed of OSBA officers and four board members from each region who are recommended by the five OSBA regions and the CEO, the committee ensures sound financial management to support schools across the state.

As a representative of the Vantage Career Center for 20 years, Nedderman will contribute his unique perspective, ensuring that financial decisions align with the broader mission of empowering schools to provide exceptional opportunities for students and communities.

“As Vantage Career Center’s longest serving active board member, Mr. Nedderman brings to us a wealth of knowledge, experience, and commitment,” Vantage Superintendent Rick Turner said. “These same qualities make him an excellent choice to represent the Northwest Region on the OSBA Investment Committee. He will serve the OSBA and the Northwest Region very well in this capacity.”

The Ohio School Boards Association serves Ohio’s public school board members and educational leaders, advocating for high-quality public education and offering training, resources, and support. The Northwest Region’s Investment Committee plays a crucial role in maintaining the financial health necessary to carry out the association’s mission.