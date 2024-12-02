Outdoorsmen plan Pearl Harbor match

VW independent staff/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting its annual Pearl Harbor Commemorative Match to remember our heroes both past and present.

This match will be held this Saturday, December 7, at the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club, 9093 Ringwald Rd., Middle Point. The safety briefing will be held at 9:30 a.m. followed by the match itself at 9:45 a.m.

For those who have wanted to shoot an M-1 Garand, this is the match to attend. Once people shoot in the match, they will be eligible to purchase an M-1 from the CMP. For those who do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public to use in this match. However, any military rifle may be used. Anyone using a club rifle must use club ammo.

The cost to participate is $5, which is the target fee. For those who need to purchase ammo, the club has 30.06 ammo at $30 for 35 rounds.

For those who have never participated in a match, plan on arriving early to learn how an M-1 operates as well as match protocols. The club also has a National Match AR 15 for participants who might wish to try it out.

For more information, check the group’s website at www.vwoutdoorsmen.info, or call 419.203.8662.