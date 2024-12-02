Random Thoughts: OSU and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s regular installment of Random Thoughts centers around Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day, a somewhat unlikely scenario, public vs. private, state championship games, the Ohio Expo Center and Richmond Heights.

Support

Those who called for Ryan Day to be fired immediately after Saturday’s loss to Michigan won’t be getting their wish. Sunday night, Athletic Director Ross Bjork gave Day his support and noted the next goal is a strong playoff run and a national championship.

Two things here – first, Day was never going to be fired over the weekend. That was a completely unrealistic scenario, given the fact the Buckeyes are still playoff bound. Secondly, what was Bjork going to say? “I’m working on a list of potential replacements” wasn’t one of them.

Day’s $37 million buyout, the loss of incoming recruits and current players on the roster all play a role in a decision like this. Now, if Ohio State makes a quick exit from the College Football Playoff, this discussion may change very quickly.

Up front

To Coach Day – please please please address the offensive line. There are a couple of pieces there but do what you need to do, transfer portal or whatever to fix that unit. Yes, I get it, this year’s line was ravaged by injuries. It still needs fixed.

One more thing

I have doubts that this scenario will happen but it really could be best for all concerned if it does.

Let’s say Ohio State wins the national championship. It’s not completely out of the question so for the sake of argument, our scenario has the Buckeyes hoisting the national championship trophy. What then? Ryan Day should resign the next day. Why? Because outside of winning the national championship every year, which of course isn’t realistic, anything he did after that wouldn’t be enough in the eyes of many OSU fans. The pressure would be 1,000 times more intense than it is now. But my scenario would be a win-win situation. Fans would have their national championship and Day could leave on top, recharge, and figure out his next move, all while giving his family a breather.

You know I have a valid point here.

Public vs. private

For those keeping track – of the 14 teams competing for football state championships this week, three are private or parochial schools and the remaining 11 are public schools. Two of the three parochial schools will square off, as Toledo Central Catholic faces Bishop Watterson in the Division III finals.

State championship games

Of course anything can happen but I’m guessing of the seven state championship games, at least five won’t be very close. Check Thursday’s Sports page for my official game predictions.

Ohio Expo Center

I really don’t want to be negative here, but I feel like I’m the only person not excited about basketball tournament games returning to the Taft Coliseum at the Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fairgrounds.

Admittedly, it’s been many years since I’ve covered a game there but my memories of the place aren’t great. For starters, it’s not a basketball arena or anything remotely close to it. The court looks tiny on the floor and the distance between the area behind the baskets and fan seats is, well, not great at all. The last time I had to cover a game at the place there was another event going on at the fairgrounds and traffic was backed up for miles.

Yes, I understand state tournament games were played there many years ago and I understand there’s some history. I fully expect state finals games to be played there again at some point. Just still not a fan.

Richmond Heights

I’m not sure how many people saw this but three-time defending Division IV state champion Richmond Heights was blown out by Division I Westerville North 83-47 on Saturday. The day before, the Spartans opened their season by beating defending Division II state champion Kettering Alter 62-46.

The Spartans, a Division VI team this year, are playing “up” most of the season and here’s another oddity – they play just four home games all year.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.