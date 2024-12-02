Van Wert Police blotter 11/24-11/30/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, November 24 – a non-criminal report was taken in the 100 block of N. Harrison St.

Monday, November 25 – Colton A.T. Bashore, 18, of Paulding was arrested for first degree misdemeanor assault while in the 800 block of N. Franklin St.

Monday, November 25 – a suspected illegal drug was found in the 200 block of Spencer Drive. An investigation is ongoing.

Monday, November 25 – domestic violence was reported in the 400 block of S. Franklin St.

Monday, November 25 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Tuesday, November 26 – took a report for a theft that occurred in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Tuesday, November 26 – arrested Michelle Malone, 41, of Van Wert was arrested on a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court. The arrest was made in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, November 26 – a theft report was taken in the 10000 block of U.S. 127.

Tuesday, November 26 – a welfare check was conducted in the 1000 block of Westchester Court.

Tuesday, November 26 – criminal damaging was reported in the 1000 block of Allingham St.

Wednesday, November 27 – arrested Nicholas Jay Vulgamott II for aggravated assault, a first degree misdemeanor, after a dispute at a N. Franklin St. location.

Wednesday, November 27 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of S. Walnut St.

Wednesday, November 27 – a trespassing incident was reported in the 600 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, November 27 – a fraud report was taken in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Thursday, November 28 – child abuse was reported in the 300 block of W. Main St.

Friday, November 29 – criminal mischief/criminal damaging was reported in the 800 block of George St.

Friday, November 29 – a report was taken after a welfare check was conducted in the 600 block of N. Market St.

Friday, November 29 – arrested Eliza S. Shaner, 24, of Van Wert on an outstanding felony warrant in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

Saturday, November 30 – a single vehicle non-injury crash occurred on S. Shannon St. near George St. The driver, Tia Grunden, was arrested for OVI.

Saturday, November 30 – a report of criminal damaging/menacing was reported in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.