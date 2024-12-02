VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/1/2024

Sunday December 1, 2024

1:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

5:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of a protection order violation.

5:56 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a subject having extreme pain.

8:35 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was not feeling well.

8:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Payne Road in Tully Township for a report of an injured deer.

11:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on German Church Road in Harrison Township to check an open line 911 call.

3:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to assist a disabled motorist.

4:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.

5:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a resident.

5:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of trespassing.

7:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog in the roadway.