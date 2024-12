Lancers fall short…

Lincolnview’s Keira Breese (12) races by Paulding’s Brooklyn Schlatter (20) during Tuesday night’s non-conference girls basketball game. Despite a game high 22 points by Breese, Paulding posted a 56-49 victory. Emerson Walker added eight points for the Lancers. Lincolnview (1-2) will return to action Saturday at Waynesfield-Goshen. Photo courtesy of Wyatt Richardson