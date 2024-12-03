Van Wert Live gives thanks

By Quincy Thompson

As the holiday season fills the air with joy and togetherness, all of us at Van Wert LIVE want to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude. The Niswonger Performing Arts Center becomes a special gathering place during this time of year—a place where families create lasting memories, couples enjoy a festive date night, and friends share an afternoon of fun and laughter. Thank you for choosing us to be part of your holiday celebrations.

We are especially thankful for our wonderful community. Without the continued support of local families, businesses, and sponsors, our stage simply wouldn’t exist. Your belief in the power of live entertainment allows us to bring world-class performances to Van Wert and create an environment where the arts thrive. It’s because of you that we can light up our stage and bring magic to our region year after year.

To those traveling from out of town, your presence means the world to us as well. On any given show night, our audience members come from an average of 32 miles away, with some traveling even further to be part of the experience. This mirrors a broader holiday trend—according to studies, nearly 55 million Americans travel over 50 miles to visit loved ones during this season, making it one of the busiest times for family gatherings. For those who choose to make the trip to Van Wert for a performance, thank you for letting us be part of your journey.

Santa paid a visit to the NPAC. Photos submitted

The holidays are also a time when we reflect on the importance of family time and shared traditions. Whether you brought your little ones to see A Charlie Brown Christmas, treated grandparents to Forever Motown, or are planning a fun afternoon with friends at A Christmas Carol, we’re happy to be part of your story. The memories made at the Niswonger aren’t just about the show—they’re about the smiles, the laughs, and the togetherness that make the holidays truly special.

We’ve had such fun at our holiday shows with the lobby adorned for the season. We must give thanks to our spirited volunteers, for without their help the lobby would not have transformed into a holiday haven. The lights, trees, and decorations lend to the festive atmosphere we’ve created through a team effort. If you haven’t been to a holiday show yet, we hope you make it to the Niswonger to share in the Christmas spirit. You can also appreciate the decorations if you visit the box office during business hours, which is the perfect time to talk to Amy about gifting tickets or gift cards!

As we move through this season of gratitude and joy, we are reminded of why we do what we do. It’s about bringing people together, creating meaningful experiences, and fostering a sense of community. Thank you for supporting Van Wert LIVE, for sharing your time with us, and for making the Niswonger a cornerstone of holiday traditions. We’re so thankful for you, and we look forward to celebrating the rest of the season together.

Van Wert LIVE brings you entertainment all year long with the help of our 2024 Annual Sponsors: Statewide Ford, Central Insurance, First Federal of Van Wert, and Ohio Health. For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., call us at 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.