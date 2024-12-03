VW Cougar bowlers sweep Elida

VW independent sports/submitted information

LIMA — Van Wert earned a Western Buckeye League sweep over Elida at Westgate Entertainment Center on Monday.

The boys’ team defeated Elida 2486-2189. Top bowlers for the Cougars were junior Tristan Blackmore with a 194 game and a 347 two-game series. Senior Hayden Davis logged a 191 game and a 346 two-game series.

“The guys bowled well tonight and did what they needed to do to get the win,” head coach Seth Blackmore said. “Staying focused and keeping emotions under control is something we will continue to work on to be successful this season.”

The girls’ team topped Elida 2189-1580. Top bowlers for Van Wert were junior Reagan Horine with an impressive 266 game and a 417 two-game series. Freshman Bailey Lane had a 169 game, junior Lindsey Say recorded 155 game and Sophomore Makayla Wannemacher rolled a 152 game.

“The girls bowled great,” Blackmore said. “We have a young team that is progressing well. I’m impressed with how they are doing and I’m looking forward to our match against St. Marys.”

The boys’ team will head to H.P. Lanes in Columbus for the Division II Kick-Off Classic at noon Saturday. The next league match will take place at 5 p.m. Monday at Varsity Lanes in St. Marys.