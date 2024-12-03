VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/2/2024

Monday December 2, 2024

8:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pearson Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a resident.

9:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

10:57 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who was very weak.

2:25 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a Fire Alarm at Cooper Farms on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township.

4:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:24 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a complaint of being scammed.

11:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. The crash occurred on U.S. 224.