2024 Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 16

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

State championship games kick off at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton and it’ll mark the end of the 2024 high school football season. Among the teams participating: two MAC schools, two defending state champions, and two 2023 runner-ups. It should be an interesting three days in Canton.

Last week I went 2-0, correctly picking Coldwater and Marion Local. Both enjoyed rather sizable victories. Entering the state championship games, my postseason record is 41-6 (87.2 percent) and my overall record is 196-44 (81.6 percent). On to the the finale of this year’s Pigskin Pick’Em. Games are listed in order they’ll be played.

2024 OHSAA football state championship games

Division II – Cincinnati Anderson (15-0) vs. Avon (15-0)

It’s the only state championship game featuring two undefeated teams and it kicks off the title games Thursday night. Anderson was picked as a team that could possibly be in this spot but Avon was not. That’s not an indictment of the Eagles by any means but it was thought the road to the Division II title would have to go through Massillon. However, the defending champion Washington Tigers were upset in the regional finals. Meanwhile, Avon upset powerhouse Akron Hoban in last week’s state semifinals. I want to say the Eagles will win this game but I can’t help but think the Raptors will walk out with the gold trophy. Both teams were state semifinalists last year. Many consider Avon the favorite but I’m picking the team from southwest Ohio.

The pick: Cincinnati Anderson

Division VII – Hillsdale (14-1) vs. Marion Local (15-0)

The first of three games to be played on Friday. With all due respect to Hillsdale (Ashland County area), this game won’t be pretty at all. I’m not going to draw this out – I fully expect the Flyers to win their fourth straight consecutive championship and their state record 15th overall.

The pick: Marion Local

Division III – Columbus Bishop Watterson (15-0) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (14-1)

Bishop Watterson is last year’s state runner-up – who did they lose to in the title game? Toledo Central Catholic (27-7). This year’s Watterson team appears to be stronger and Toledo Central Catholic is operating with a backup quarterback, who led the Fighting Irish to a 7-6 win over Youngstown Ursuline in the state semifinals. My pick is the two teams will swap trophies this season.

The pick: Columbus Bishop Watterson

Division I – Olentangy Liberty (13-2) vs. Cincinnati Moeller (14-1)

Olentangy Liberty knocked off defending state champion Lakewood St. Edward in the state semifinals, while Moeller has steamrolled through a schedule that included four out-of-state opponents. Moeller’s only loss came to Charlotte Mallard Creek, a team from North Carolina, in Week No. 4. The Crusaders are a heavy favorite to win the title and I think they’ll do it. It would be their first since 2013 and the 10th in program history.

The pick: Cincinnati Moeller

Division VI – Coldwater (14-1) vs. Kirtland (15-0)

This has the very real potential to be the best of the seven state championship games. It’s a matchup of the No. 1 (Kirtland) and No. 2 (Coldwater) and the two teams have combined to win 14 state titles, seven each. Kirtland is the defending state champion and the Hornets appear to be the only small school team in the state equipped to compete with MAC teams. Having said that, I’ve thought throughout the season that Coldwater would win the Division VI title and I’m not backing down from that prediction. It should be a good game though.

The pick: Coldwater

Division V – Liberty Center (15-0) vs. Ironton (14-1)

Liberty Center was last year’s runner-up and Ironton is a perennial state power. Give credit to Liberty Center – the Tigers suffered heavy graduation losses from last year’s team yet still forged a path back to the state title game and they did it with a powerful rushing attack and a stingy defense. I expect this to be a low scoring game and like the Division VI game, it could be one of the better games on the slate. As much as I’d like to see Liberty Center win, I think Ironton will come away with the title, the school’s first since 1989.

The pick: Ironton

Division IV – Indian Valley (15-0) vs. Sandusky Perkins (14-1)

Perkins is the team that knocked off two-time defending state champion Glenville. Van Wert fans remember the Pirates from the 2022 playoffs, when the Cougars blocked a game winning field goal attempt in the closing seconds. Indian Valley is considered a surprise entrant to the championship, although the Braves feature a Mr. Ohio Football candidate, running back Gary Kinsey. His 2,347 yards leads a power rushing attack that also features quarterback Ryker Williams, who has 1,232 yards rushing himself. The two have combined for 59 rushing touchdowns. Perkins is considered the favorite but I won’t be shocked if Indian Valley pulls the upset. Even so, I’m going with the Pirates.

The pick: Perkins