All aboard the downtown Polar Express

Get ready to step into a winter wonderland as the heart of Van Wert transforms into a hub of holiday cheer. Join Main Street Van Wert on Saturday, December 7, for an unforgettable day packed with festive fun, exciting activities, and a sprinkle of Christmas magic.

What to Expect:

Grab Your Train Ticket: Start your adventure in historical downtown Van Wert. Make sure to pick up your train ticket and map to guide you through all the festivities.

Meet Santa: Stop by for a visit with Santa Claus and capture the moment with a photo by the caboose.

Shop Local: Explore local shops brimming with Christmas cheer and unique goodies, perfect for everyone on any gift list.

Here is a map/guide to all of the happenings and events in downtown Van Wert this Saturday.

Interactive Fun: Grab a map and punch your ticket at every stop for a surprise treat. Starts at the Well. This activity is a great way to engage with the downtown experience.

Fountain Park Light Display: Stroll through the enchanting walk-through trails at Fountain Park, showcasing a dazzling display of Christmas lights.

Cost and Additional Information: This free event is open to all. While many activities are free, some entertainment options may have associated costs. Be sure to bring the whole family and immerse yourselves in the spirit of the season.