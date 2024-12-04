CDBG funds coming to Middle Point

VW independent staff

49 communities in 45 counties, including Van Wert County, have been chosen to receive $10.9 million in allocations to support community development projects.

The funding, which is coming from the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Allocation Program, will assist communities in completing a variety of infrastructure improvements and public services aimed at spurring economic growth and improving the quality of life for residents.

Van Wert County will receive $150,000 to support several improvements in the village of Middle Point. including flood and drainage improvements, sewer facilities improvements, and water facilities improvements. Middle Point Village commited $980,000 in leveraged funds for a total project cost of $1.8 million. Additionally, Van Wert County received a Neighborhood Revitalization Grant to support the projects.