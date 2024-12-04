The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024

CDBG funds coming to Middle Point

VW independent staff

49 communities in 45 counties, including Van Wert County, have been chosen to receive $10.9 million in allocations to support community development projects.

The funding, which is coming from the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Allocation Program, will assist communities in completing a variety of infrastructure improvements and public services aimed at spurring economic growth and improving the quality of life for residents.

Van Wert County will receive $150,000 to support several improvements in the village of Middle Point. including flood and drainage improvements, sewer facilities improvements, and water facilities improvements. Middle Point Village commited $980,000 in leveraged funds for a total project cost of $1.8 million. Additionally, Van Wert County received a Neighborhood Revitalization Grant to support the projects.

