Craig Scott Workman

Craig Scott Workman, 61, of Van Wert passed away Tuesday morning, December 3, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.

He was born on August 3, 1963, in San Francisco, California, the son of Sharon Elaine (Spearman) Gipe who survives in Van Wert and James Willard Workman, who preceded him in death. He married the former Robin (Tucker) who also survives.

Other family members include his two sons, Eric Scott Workman and Nicholas Ryan Workman both of Van Wert, and one brother, Steven (Melanie) Workman of Fort Wayne.

Craig was a 1981 graduate of Van Wert High School. He attended The Ohio State University, Cuyahoga Community College, and received his Masters Degree from A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Mesa, Arizona. He was a physician’s assistant practicing in home health. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and Army Reserve. Craig was avid sports fan and a major Ohio State Buckeye fan.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor David To of Trinity Global Methodist Church officiating. There will be military rites following the service by the combined honor guard of the American Legion Post 178 and V.F.W. Posts 5803 of Van Wert. Calling hours will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.