Early morning explosion rocks area

VW independent staff

CONVOY — Firefighters from multiple departments are on the scene on an early morning house explosion near Convoy.

A call went out around 5 a.m. this morning, and Convoy, Ohio City, Van Wert and Wren fire departments were dispatched to the scene. Van Wert County CERT also responded to the area.

Firefighters said the explosion could be felt in Convoy and Ohio City.

One person reportedly suffered injuries, but the severity is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.