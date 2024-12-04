Fatal accident case continued to 2025

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for January 14 for an out-of-state man charged in connection with an October crash than claimed the lives of two Van Wert County men.

Records from Van Wert Municipal Court show Timothy Kiester, 61, of Berrien Springs, Michigan, recently signed a time waiver to allow more time to prepare his case. The pre-trial hearing date was established on Monday of this week.

Kiester is facing two counts of vehicular manslaughter, second degree misdemeanors. If convicted, the maximum penalty on each charge is up to 90 days in jail, a $750 fine and a mandatory license suspension of six months to three years.

The fatal crash occurred October 21 on U.S. 127 near Hickory Sticks Golf Course in Van Wert. According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Kiester was operating a 2016 Cheverolet Silverado that was hauling a camper, and allegedly failed to maintain assurred clear distance ahead. His truck struck the rear of a 2016 Ford Focus driven by Zachary J. Wood, 30, of Convoy. The collision forced Wood’s car into the path of a semi-truck driven by Christopher Poland, 33, of Niles.

Wood and a passenger, Logan G. Elder, 29, of Van Wert, were pronounced dead at the scene. Poland was taken to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. No mention was made of injuries to Kiester, who is free on bond.