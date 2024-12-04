Golf awards…

The Van Wert High School golf team recently held its banquet at Willow Bend Country Club. Shown above are the team’s scholar-athletes. 100 percent of the team earned the award. Shown immediately below are varsity letter winners Hayden Dowler, Trevor Halker, Sam Houg, Brock Stoller, Keaton Foster, and Griffin McCracken. Not pictured are Carter Wright and Zach Stoller. The third picture shows Academic All-Ohio winners Hayden Dowler and Keaton Foster. Photos submitted