House collapse…

A home under construction collapsed and trapped a worker in the 1100 block of Park St. in Van Wert just before noon today. Fire and rescue units from Van Wert responded to the scene and a materials handler at the site was used along with an EMT airbag lift system to free the worker. The fire department performed advanced life support treatment and the worker was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, then was then airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.The cause of the collapse is under investigation, but it’s believed steady winds may have been a factor. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer