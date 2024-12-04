Live Nativity Drive-Thru this weekend
Submitted information
The 26th annual Live Nativity Drive-Thru will return to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds Dairy Barn from 6-9 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, December 6-7.
The event, which is put on by the Jennings Road Church of Christ will again feature colorful first-century costumes, lively stations that include centurions, tax collectors, a marketplace, shepherds, the manger and everyone’s favorite – live camels. Enter Gate 4 (125 Fox Rd.) at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.
There is no cost, but donations will be accepted if offered.
Enjoy the incredible 4-H Exchange Club Holiday Light Show first before heading to the Dairy Barn. Van Wert County CERT members will be on-site to help you find your way.
The Jennings Road Church of Christ is a contemporary, non-denominational church that can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
POSTED: 12/04/24 at 10:10 pm. FILED UNDER: News