Live Nativity Drive-Thru this weekend

Submitted information

The 26th annual Live Nativity Drive-Thru will return to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds Dairy Barn from 6-9 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, December 6-7.

The event, which is put on by the Jennings Road Church of Christ will again feature colorful first-century costumes, lively stations that include centurions, tax collectors, a marketplace, shepherds, the manger and everyone’s favorite – live camels. Enter Gate 4 (125 Fox Rd.) at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

The always popular Live Nativity Drive-Thru event will be held at the Dairy Barn at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Photo submitted

There is no cost, but donations will be accepted if offered.

Enjoy the incredible 4-H Exchange Club Holiday Light Show first before heading to the Dairy Barn. Van Wert County CERT members will be on-site to help you find your way.

The Jennings Road Church of Christ is a contemporary, non-denominational church that can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.