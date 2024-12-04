OSHP releases Thanksgiving crash numbers

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting eight people were killed in seven crashes around the state during last week’s five-day Thanksgiving holiday reporting period.

According to the OSHP, the deadly crashes were reported from Wednesday, November 27 through Sunday, December 1. Of the eight people killed, three were not wearing a safety belt and one crash involved impaired driving. None of the fatal crashes occurred in Van Wert County.

Officials said the total number of people who died this year was the fewest since the 2018 Thanksgiving reporting period, when seven people died in fatal crashes.

Additionally, the highway patrol said 247 people were arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired. Troopers also issued 569 safety belt citations and 297 citations for distracted driving violations.