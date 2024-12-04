Retired teachers group to meet

Submitted information

The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association (VWARTA) will hold its holiday luncheon program at 12 p.m. Friday, December 13, at Willow Bend Country Club.

The cost of the luncheon is $11 and includes beef burgundy, rice pilaf, green beans almondine, gelatin salad, dinner roll, and cherry cheesecake, along with coffee or tea. Meal reservations must be made by 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, and can be made by contacting Jean Minnig at 419.203.0642, or via email, jaminnig@hotmail.com.

There will be holiday music and a special holiday message shared in the festive dining room at Willow Bend. Those attending should consider inviting another retired educator as a guest.

The Salvation Army Red Kettle will be on hand to accept donations. Local dues of $10 for VWARTA membership will be accepted at this time. STRS board updates and news will be shared and a hopeful message will be shared from Dr. Robin Rayfield, ORTA Executive Director.

For more information on ORTA (Ohio Retirement for Teachers Association) or the Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association, contact VWARTA President Deb Kleinhenz at 419.203.2283.