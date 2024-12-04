Two Van Wert residents hurt in crash

VW independent staff/submitted information

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP — Drug impairment is believed to be a factor in a Tuesday afternoon crash that injured three people in Allen County.

According to the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the head-on crash occurred at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Ohio 309 near Grubb Rd. During the investigation, troopers learned Joseph D. Fritts, 34, of Lima, was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 pickup truck westbound on Ohio 309 and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. Alexis M. Miller, 23, of Van Wert, was driving a 2010 Buick LaCrosse eastbound on Ohio 309 when her car was struck head-on. The truck went off the south side of the roadway and the LaCrosse came to final rest on the roadway.

Fritts and Miller were both transported by American Township EMS to St. Rita’s Mercy Health for reported minor injuries. There were two passengers in Miller’s car. Evan M. Miller, 20, of Van Wert escaped injury, but Sierra N. G. Adams, 22, of Van Wert was transported by private vehicle to St. Rita’s Mercy Health with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Seat belts were in use, but troopers said drug impairment by Fritts is suspected.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by deputies with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, American Township Police, American Township Fire & EMS and Able Towing. Ohio 309 near Grubb Rd. was closed for just over an hour. The crash remains under investigation.