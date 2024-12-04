House explosion, structure collapse under investigation

Firefighters try to extinguish flames at a Wolfcale Rd. home early Wednesday morning. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Local first responders had their hands full dealing with two significant incidents on Wednesday. Both incidents remain under investigation.

As first reported Wednesday morning, fire departments from four different departments – Convoy, Ohio City, Van Wert and Wren were dispatched to an early morning explosion and fire at a home in the 3200 block of Wolfcale Rd. in Harrison Township. The call came in at approximately 5 a.m. and Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies and Van Wert County CERT were also sent to the scene.

Firefighters noted the explosion could be heard and felt in Convoy and Ohio City. Debris thrown by the force of the blast was found many feet from the structure.

According to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, one person, a resident of the home, was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment of unknown injuries. A second resident and two dogs were able to escape safely.

Emergency crews were at the scene for several hours. Currently, there’s no official word on the cause of explosion and fire. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted and is assisting with the investigation.

The second event occurred in Van Wert just before noon on Wednesday, when a worker at Park St. home under construction was injured when the structure collapsed and trapped him.

According to Van Wert Fire Department Captain David Cummings, fire and rescue units responded to the scene and used a materials handler at the site along with an EMT airbag lift system to free the worker. Cummings said the fire department performed advanced life support treatment then transported him to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. He was then airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, where he reportedly underwent surgery. His current condition is unknown and his name has not been released.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation by Van Wert Police Department detectivies, but it’s believed steady winds may have been a factor.