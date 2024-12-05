Board members honored…

During Thursday’s Vantage Career Center Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Rick Turner honored members who have been on the board for at least 10 years and presented each one with a plaque. Shown above are (front row) Debby Compton (Van Wert, 11 years) and Pat Baumle (Wayne Trace, 13 years). Back row (left to right): Dennis Recker (Antwerp, 13 years); Greg von der Embse (Kalida, 13 years); Lonnie Nedderman (Crestview, 20 years), and Kim Wannemacher (Ottoville, 11 years). Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent