Cougar wrestlers win season opener

VW independent sports/submitted information

The Van Wert Cougar wrestling team opened their season on the road Thursday night as they traveled to Elida to take on the Bulldogs. The Cougars came away with the opening night WBL win 42-28. Individual results are as follows:

144 – Carter Bledsoe (VW) 7-4 OT decision over Chace Rhine (E) 3-0 VW

150 – Shanndon Smith (E) 21-8 major decision over Briggs Wallace (VW) 4-3 Elida

157 – Phillip Burker (VW) 8-3 decision over Connor Wita (E) 6-4 VW

165 – Trevor Maxwell (E) pin in 1:21 over Auston Welker (VW) 10-6 Elida

175 – Braxton Hoover (E) pin in 4:49 over Max Heuerman (VW) 16-6 Elida

190 – Gavin Zartman (VW) won by forfeit 16-12 Elida

215 – Double forfeit

285 – Breese Bollenbacher (VW) pin in :39 over Adrian Timmerman (E) 18-16 VW

106 – Owen Bates (VW) pin in 1:04 over Wiliam Gipson (E) 24-16 VW

113 – Heath Calvelage (VW) won by forfeit 30-16 VW

120 – Gabe Miley (E) pin in :30 over Ryan Wallace (VW) 30-22 VW

126 – Jillian Sempkowski (VW) won by forfeit 36-22 VW

132 – Renson Spear (VW) pin in 1:20 over Doug Noble (E) 42-22 VW

138 – Joseph Sommer (E) pin in :60 over Tristan Thiebaut (VW) 42-28 VW

The Cougars will return to action Saturday at the Jim McCracken Invitational at Sidney High School.