First Financial Foundation makes donation

Quincy Thompson/for the VW independent

Van Wert LIVE has announced that the First Financial Bank Foundation has awarded a $5,000 grant to support its transformative Community Impact Program. This program is dedicated to making the arts accessible to families and children who might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience the magic of live entertainment.

Through the Community Impact Program, Van Wert LIVE provides complimentary tickets to families with low to moderate incomes, ensuring that everyone has the chance to enjoy the world-class performances offered at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. In addition to these unforgettable live show experiences, the program also introduces children to the arts, fostering creativity, inspiration, and learning that can leave a lasting impact.

Pictured above (left to right) are Quincy Thompson, Brad Harsha, Deena Hoskins, Stacy Schnipke, and Weston Thompson. Photo submitted

“We are incredibly grateful to the First Financial Bank Foundation for their generous support,” said Jarin Hart, Executive Director of Van Wert LIVE. “Their investment in this program will help us continue to share the joy of live entertainment with families and children. Together, we are building a stronger, more connected community through the power of the arts.”

Van Wert LIVE is committed to creating meaningful arts experiences that bring people together and enrich lives across the region. Support from organizations like the First Financial Bank Foundation plays a vital role in achieving this mission and ensuring that the arts remain accessible to all.

“Serving communities is part of our culture, and we see these donations through our local partner organizations as investments in people and neighborhoods to create positive outcomes that will benefit us all,” said Roddell McCullough, Chief Corporate Responsibility officer for First Financial Bank.