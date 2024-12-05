Girls hoops: Van Wert falls to Elida

VW independent sports

Elida’s Lilly Sifrit scored 36 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 63-42 victory over Van Wert in Western Buckeye League play at Van Wert High School on Thursday.

Sifrit exploded for 15 points in the second quarter then added 12 more in the third quarter.

Van Wert (1-2, 0-1 WBL) was led by Kendra Deehring, who scored 12 points, while Katie DeAmicis added 10 points. Jazzlyn Florence added nine points on a trio of treys.

Elida (2-3, 1-1 WBL) led by just two, 10-8 after the first quarter, but the Bulldogs outscored Van Wert by a commanding 23-3 margin in the second quarter to carry a 33-11 lead into halftime. The lead was 46-25 after three quarters.

Van Wert will host Spencerville on Tuesday.