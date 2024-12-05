Knights win 66-3…

Crestview’s Kaci Gregory (3) leads the break during Thursday’s NWC basketball game vs. Lima Central Catholic. Gregory finished with a game high 23 points and the Lady Knights soundly defeated the Thunderbirds 66-3. Crestview led 45-0 at halftime. Peyton Hoffman added 10 points and all Lady Knights scored in the game. Crestview (3-1, 1-0 NWC) will host Delphos St. John’s in a varsity-only game at noon on Saturday. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent