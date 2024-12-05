ODOT seeking public input on project

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed project in Van Wert County: Ohio 116/117/697 resurfacing (PID: 107701)

ODOT is proposing to resurface 6.57 miles of pavement along Ohio 697 and 3.11 miles of pavement along Ohio 116 and 117 using the full-width resurfacing method known as echelon paving. Work will take place along:

Ohio 697 from the intersection of Ohio 697 and Ohio 116 to the western edge of the city of Delphos.

Ohio 116 and Ohio 117 from the Mercer County line to the Allen County Line.

Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction. Construction is anticipated to occur in the summer and fall of 2026.

Additional information about the project can be found on the project website.

Written comments regarding these projects may be sent to: Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, Attn: Nate Tessler, 1885 N. McCullough Street, Lima, 45801; to nate.tessler@dot.ohio.gov; or submitted on the project webpage.

Comments should be provided by Friday, December 20. To ensure a timely response, please provide the project name, PID number, and your contact details. Comments received without contact information will not receive a response.

Project-related issues the public may wish to comment on include but are not limited to, historic or cultural resources, ecological resources, and environmental justice issues.