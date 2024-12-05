Two people vying for second ward seat

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Just two people submitted their names to fill a vacant seat on Van Wert City Council.

The second ward seat officially came open November 22, when former Councilman Jordan Dettrow resigned because he and his family moved outside of the ward.

Thursday at 4:30 p.m. was the deadline for anyone interested in filling the seat to submit their name and the two who did so were Kirby Kelly and Greg Roberts. Both are expected to be interviewed behind closed doors Monday night, immediately after Van Wert City Council begins its regular meeting. It’s expected one of them will be appointed via a council vote after the interviews and will be sworn in and will sit in on the remainder of the meeting. They’ll also lead council’s Parks and Recreation Committee.

A third person who had previously submitted his name withdrew from consideration. David Stinnett, who previously served one term on council, was recommended for the seat by Councilwoman At-Large Judy Bowers. Stinnett was at council’s last meeting and said he was willing to serve if needed, but he pulled out of the running prior to Thursday’s deadline.

“I just wanted to make sure there was someone to represent the second ward,” Stinnett said on Thursday. “When I was approached I truly only wanted to help. I do believe that everyone should have a say in politics.”

“Perhaps a new face for our ward is warranted,” he added. “We shall see this coming year.”

Stinnett added he’s hopeful council and the administration is willing to work with the new council member for the benefit of the community.

Stinnett was recommended by Bowers, after Bowers declined to swap seats with Dettrow. When Dettrow announced he was stepping down, Councilman At-Large Jeff Kallas suggested that Dettrow and Bowers switch council seats, as Bowers lives in the city’s second ward. However, at council’s last meeting, Bowers, who was absent, said via a letter that after talking with several people who elected her, she decided to stay in the at-large seat and would not make the switch.

Her recommendation of Stinnett couldn’t be acted on at the meeting because Bowers wasn’t present at the meeting.