Vantage BOE holds final meeting of 2024

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

As Vantage Career Center prepares to mark 50 years of existence (2025-2026 school year), Superintendent Rick Turner said the Van Wert campus is undergoing changes. Those changes are taking place in the main campus building as well as buildings across the street, including transforming the former Thomas Edison Adult Center across the street from the career center into the Vantage Academy of Medical Careers. Another notable change is outside.

A rather festive Pat Baumle (Wayne Trace) jots down notes during Thursday’s Vantage school board meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“Our truck driving lot is now illuminated, allowing us to run evening classes year around,” he told the board. “This will increase our capacity to train people for their CDL. This was funded by the state CTE expansion grant.”

Turner also informed the board that the school received has received a certificate of occupancy for the school’s fire training facility.

Turner closed his monthly report by honoring six board members who have served at least 10 years (see photo elsewhere on the News page).

During Thursday’s brief 16 minute meeting, the board approved the hiring of Madelyn Black and Lori Helmke, high school STNA instructors; Stacie Peters, assistant treasurer-payable/receivable; Elizabeth Zartman, assistant treasurer/payroll benefits; Kendra Henderson, treasurer and adult education secretary; Ruth Brickner, adult education assessment proctor; Mark Figert, police academy instructor, and Joseph Carl, CDL instructor. The board also approved an addendum to the original contract of Erin Askins, LPN-RN coordinator.

Board members accepted the resignation of Don Smallwood, adult education CDL instructor.

In other business the board:

Approved an out-of-state field trip for the construction equipment technology and ag and industrial power technology programs and their instructors to attend the Fort Wayne Farm Show January 16.

Approved an out-of-state field trip for the construction equipment technology and electricity programs and their instructors to attend the Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show on February 28.

Approved a quote of $183,641 from Hawthorne Systems Inc. for the dust control system in the carpentry lab.

Accepted a project proposal from Forty Nine Degrees for $204,933 for building asthetics updates.

Accepted a $1,300 Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Operation Round Up grant to be used for Toss A Toy.

Appointed Tim Fitzpatrick (Fort Jennings) as president pro-tem for the January, 2025 organizational meeting.

Toward the end of the meeting, the board went into executive session to discuss personnel matters but outside of adjournment, no action was taken. After adjourning, board members enjoyed their annual holiday dinner.