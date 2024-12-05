VWHS Class of 1986 honors alumni, issues challenge

Members of the VWHS Class of 1986 present a check for $3,000 to John White. Pictured from left to right are: Meisa Coplin, Chip Greene via cell phone, Trisha Smith, White, Christina Thomas, Pam Switzer, and Vince Barnhart. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Want a great way to honor classmates of Van Wert High School? How about those who have since passed away? What about those elementary teachers and administrators who led the way and shaped the young minds of future graduates? The leaders of the Van Wert High School Class of 1986 have the answer – pavers.

“When the Legacy Paver program for Eggerss Stadium was announced, our class quickly rallied to discuss how we wanted to be part of this awesome initiative,” said Christina Thomas, Class of 1986 member.

It didn’t take long to decide that class members wanted to support several different dynamics of their lives.

“When Chris approached me with the idea of three pavers, I thought it was great and one that fulfilled their goals of what they wanted to accomplish,” said John White, who serves as Eggerss Stadium Legacy Campaign Chair. “Once the funds started rolling in, it was obvious there would be enough money to purchase three.”

The class decided to purchase the large size pavers to take full advantage of the message they wanted to convey. One paver recognizes the Class of 1986 as a whole. A second memorializes those in the class who have since passed. The third pays tribute to those educators who laid the foundation in the early years: the elementary school system in place at the time.

“I give the classmates a lot of credit in their forward-thinking approach,” White said. “Not only do these pavers represent the class in multiple ways but they also understand these tributes will last a lifetime.”

“Wouldn’t it be great if every single class back to the 1960s was represented with a Legacy Tribute paver?” Thomas said. “The class of 1986 wants to challenge all other classes to consider a paver at Eggerss Stadium.”

Paver orders are still available and open to all VWHS classes, individuals, businesses, and Cougar supporters. And a paver is a lasting gift idea for that special someone. For a copy of the paver order form, go to the Van Wert City Schools website, select Athletics, and click on the Eggerss Stadium link, or contact John White at 419 203 1217.