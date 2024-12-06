Allan Eaton Mills

Allan Eaton Mills, 94, of Van Wert, passed away Thursday night, December 5, 2024, at his residence.

He was born on March 3, 1930, in Columbus, Georgia, the son Fred Jones Mills, Sr. and Marguerite (Sauls) Mills, who both preceded him in death. On December 18, 1954, he married Barbara Louise (Groh) Mills who survives at home and they were just a few days shy of their 70th wedding anniversary.

Other family survivors include his two sons, Bradley A. (Joyce) Mills of Haviland, and Stewart D. (Linda) Mills of Scott; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Charlie) Witten, Bryce (Kasey) Mills, Weston Mills, Tyler (Leslie) Mills and Chad Mills; eight great-grandchildren, Knox Mills, Kiptyon Mills, Piper Mills, Selena Witten, Emma Witten, Turner Witten, Taylor Mills and Emma Mills; a great-great grandchild, Wrenly Mae, and one brother, Corum Mills of Columbus, Georgia.

He was a former member of the First United Methodist Church of Van Wert and attended the First Baptist Church in Van Wert. Allan loved to sing and listen to music, he loved to travel and was a avid golfer, especially when they would winter in Florida so he could golf. He was a member of the Ivanhoe Masonic Lodge No. 446 and served on the board at the Scott Equity Exchange Board and was a member of The Gideons International. Allan was a farmer all of his life and loved to watch the “boys” farm in retirement. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Allan was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Rev. William T. Mills, Fred J. Mills, Jr., and one sister, Martha M. Basil.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert with Rev. Bobby Hile officiating. Interment will be at Blue Creek Cemetery, Blue Creek Township. Visitation hours will held from 11 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday.

Preferred memorials: Gideons International or to the Haven of Hope.

