Friday night hoops scoreboard 12/6/24

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of non-conference basketball games played on Friday, December 6.

Allen East 54 Temple Christian 47

Bryan 55 Wayne Trace 49

Defiance 58 Paulding 49

Delphos St. John’s 70 Kalida 48

Fairview 50 Delphos Jefferson 43

Fort Jennings 59 Antwerp 49

Hicksville 50 Continental 30

Lima Sr. 87 Toledo Bowsher 44

Lincolnview 69 Upper Scioto Valley 57

New Bremen 53 Celina 39

New Knoxville 61 Waynesfield-Goshen 52 (OT)

Patrick Henry 55 Ayersville 44

Shawnee 57 Crestview 56

Spencerville 64 Elida 60

St. Marys Memorial 54 Perry 19

Tinora 42 Delta 38

Van Wert 53 Parkway 47

Wapakoneta 50 Bowling Green 40