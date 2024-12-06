Friday night hoops scoreboard 12/6/24
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of non-conference basketball games played on Friday, December 6.
Allen East 54 Temple Christian 47
Bryan 55 Wayne Trace 49
Defiance 58 Paulding 49
Delphos St. John’s 70 Kalida 48
Fairview 50 Delphos Jefferson 43
Fort Jennings 59 Antwerp 49
Hicksville 50 Continental 30
Lima Sr. 87 Toledo Bowsher 44
Lincolnview 69 Upper Scioto Valley 57
New Bremen 53 Celina 39
New Knoxville 61 Waynesfield-Goshen 52 (OT)
Patrick Henry 55 Ayersville 44
Shawnee 57 Crestview 56
Spencerville 64 Elida 60
St. Marys Memorial 54 Perry 19
Tinora 42 Delta 38
Van Wert 53 Parkway 47
Wapakoneta 50 Bowling Green 40
