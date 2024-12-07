Crestview stumbles, loses 57-56

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — A big fourth quarter allowed Shawnee to rally by then hold off Crestview for a 57-56 victory on Friday night. The Indians, who trailed by as many as 15 points in the second half, outscored the Knights 24-10 in the final period to claim the win.

Crestview jumped out to a 14-4 lead after one quarter, with seven points coming from Tommy Heffner. In the second quarter, Shawnee’s Beckett Bertke converted a pair of three point attempts and Trevick Bertke added five points, but the Knights led 28-23 at halftime and 46-33 after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, Bertke scored nine points and Trevick Bertke added eight points.

Crestview’s leading scorer was Wren Sheets, who finished with 25 points and nine rebounds. Tommy Heffner and Owen Heckler each added nine points.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said. “I thought our effort was great. We played really well for three quarters. Shawnee is a very good team and we knew they would make a run. We needed to do a better job of handling pressure in the fourth quarter and making sure we got shots every possession.”

“When we turned it over they were able to score quickly,” he continued. “We need to learn from it and regroup and get ready for Parkway.”

The Knights (1-2) will face the Panthers tonight.