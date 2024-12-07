David Paul Roach

David Paul Roach, 74, of Delphos, passed away Friday, December 6, 2024, at the Good Samaritan Hospital, Cincinnati.

He was born July 15, 1950, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Thomas and Doris (Shook) Roach, who both preceded him in death. On July 6, 1974, he married Laura (Murphy) Roach who survives in Delphos.

Dave Roach

Dave is survived by his daughters, Melissa M. (James) Ramsey of Montgomery and Amanda L. Roach of West Chester; grandchildren, Eleanor Ramsey, Joce Ramsey and Jasper Dunlap; brothers, Michael (Sara) Roach of Minnesota and Phil (Tracy) Roach of Fort Wayne, and sisters, Beth (Bill) Silkworth and Mary (Randy) Miller both of Fort Wayne.

Dave was co-founder of WDOH radio station and was very proud to have been involved for over 50 years in the radio industry, including serving as general manager of WKSD and WERT radio stations from 2008 to the present. He was involved in many community organizations including: Rotary Club of Delphos and Van Wert, president of both clubs; Delphos Community Improvement Corp serving as president; co-founder of Delphos Soccer Association; he was the first Coach of St. John’s High School girls soccer team; vice-president of Community Health Professionals; past president of Van Wert Visitors Bureau; past president of the Delphos Chamber of Commerce; past president of Delphos St. John’s School Council; past member of Delphos St. John’s Finance Council; past member of Delphos St. John’s Parish Foundation, and Union Bank Director.

Dave was known for his exercise routine by all those who were there with him, he was known for his sense of humor and his infectious laugh. He loved and looked forward to the family vacations every year at Hilton Head. Most of all Dave was a truly loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather to his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A funeral mass will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Delphos. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:45 p.m.

Preferred memorials: St. John’s Teachers Foundation or Community Health Professionals.

Online condolences may be shared at weberfh.net.