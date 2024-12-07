Lancers cruise by USV 69-57

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

MCGUFFEY — Lincolnview outscored Upper Scioto Valley 16-8 in the fourth quarter, which allowed the Lancers to pull away from the Rams for a 69-57 victory on Friday. It was the first win of the season for the Lancers (1-1).

Max Hammons led Lincolnview with 21 points and Chayse Overholt added 17 points, all in the second half, including five treys. Zander Coil added nine points, Kreston Tow finished with eight points and Gavin Evans tallied seven points and a team high six rebounds.

“We had guys that stepped up for us on both ends of the floor,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. “We were able to make some key stops in the fourth quarters made some big shots down the stretch.”

The Lancers started fast and led 18-12 after the first quarter, with the younger Hammons scoring seven points. The Rams fought back and tripped the deficit to two, 33-31, at halftime. Lincolnview led 53-49 after three quarters, with Overholt scoring eight points and Hammons adding six in the third stanza. In the fourth quarter, Overholt drilled three triples and Hammons went 4-of-4 from the foul line.

“I’m proud of our guys,” the elder Hammons said. “They battled for all four quarters. We wanted to look to play at a fast pace to try to wear them down and I felt like we did that.”

As a team, the Lancers connected on 9-of-18 treys and finished 27-of-48 overall from the floor, while USV connected on 23-of-48 action shots. Lincolnview converted 6-of-10 foul shots, compared to 6-of-11 by the Rams. The Lancers enjoyed a 25-19 rebounding advantage and had 10 turnovers, compared to 13 by USV.

USV’s Maddox Underwood led all scorers with 24 points, including 17 in the middle two quarters combined. Beall Sanders added 18 points for the Rams (0-3).

The Lancers also won the junior varsity game 56-31.

Lincolnview will host Continental tonight, with the junior varsity contest starting at 5 p.m.