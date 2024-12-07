OSHP: be safe this holiday season

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — As friends and families gather across Ohio during the ongoing holiday season, the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be highly visible on the state’s roadways. As always, the Patrol is committed to removing dangerous and impaired drivers, keeping Ohioans and visitors safe.

“There is never an excuse for driving impaired,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “I encourage everyone to drive responsibly every day; troopers will have no tolerance for those driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

Since 2019, there have been 72,130 impaired driving-related crashes, resulting in the deaths of 3,920 people. This accounts for 54 percent of all fatal crashes on Ohio roadways. Additionally, during the same time period, nearly 44,000 others were injured in OVI-related crashes. Alcohol and/or drugs played a role in 53 percent of fatal crashes in the state. Of the 3,587 OVI-related fatal crashes since 2019, 28 percent were alcohol-related, 40 percent were drug-related and 32 percent were a combination of alcohol and drugs.

“Telling families that your loved one won’t be coming home is one of the most difficult duties our troopers face, especially during the holiday season,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “When you plan ahead and make responsible decisions, such as driving sober, you’re helping to ensure a safe holiday season for everyone.”

Troopers have issued more than 101,000 citations related to OVI since 2019, with nearly one in four citations involving a motorist impaired by one or more drugs.

The public is encouraged to safely call #677 to report reckless or impaired drivers and drug activity.

A statistical map containing OVI-related crash and citation information can be found here and additional OVI-related enforcement and educational information can be found on the Patrol’s Ohio Statistics and Analytics for Traffic Safety (OSTATS) OVI Dashboard.