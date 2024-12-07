Van Wert powers by Parkway 53-47

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

It was a night of firsts for Van Wert’s Caden Collins.

The 5-10 sophomore guard came off the bench to score seven points and they turned out to be seven crucial points. He hit his first three pointer – a buzzer beater right before halftime that gave Van Wert a 22-19 halftime lead. Collins also connected on his first varsity free throws, going 4-of-4 late in the fourth quarter, which helped the Cougars get their first win of the season and the first for new head coach Jeremy Best, 53-47 over Parkway on Friday.

Van Wert’s Zach Crummey (23) goes up over Parkway’s Doug Hughes (44) for two of his 18 points. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“I think Caden is an example of what our team is ultimately going to be about, which is kind of gritty and tough and be willing to do the little things and get real good at being simple,” Best said. “He found himself in a situation tonight and he was rewarded for that and I’m super happy for him because we have a lot of guys who pull for each other and I think our guys were happy for him that he was able to step up and have some good moments for us tonight.”

The game was a defensive struggle in the first half. The Cougars led until the first quarter buzzer, when Parkway’s Jacoby Triplett drained a trey to give the Panthers an 11-10 lead. Teammate Trevor Stearns had five points in the period while Van Wert’s Keaten Welch and Zach Crummey each scored four points.

The Cougars trailed 19-17 late in the second quarter but scored the final five points period to carry a three point lead into the start of the third quarter. By halftime, Van Wert was just 8-of-23 shooting, including 1-of-12 from three point land, while Parkway was 7-of-28 from the floor.

The pace and scoring seemed to pick up in the third stanza. Parkway scored the first seven points of the quarter to take a 26-22 but Van Wert battled back and back-to-back baskets by Crummey and a left corner triple by Griff McCracken gave the Cougars a 29-28 lead. McCracken ended the quarter with another trey that put the hosts ahead 38-36 entering the final period.

Crummey scored six points in the fourth quarter and went on to finish with 18 points, while Welch added five points and finished with 13. Collins hit all four of his foul shots with less than a minute left in the game.

“We were able to get the ball to Zach in the post,” Best said. “We were down four at one point and we could have felt sorry for ourselves and looked around at each other but we rallied and had some toughness and like I told the guys – the outcome tonight is what we wanted, but it’s about the process. I know I say that all the time and tonight they believed in that and the outcome was in our favor.”

“Zach struggled a bit tonight,” Best continued. “They were physical with him but we went him – we talked about it at halftime and said we were going to work through him and our guys bought into that. It’s not a secret – he’s our anchor in the post and when you’re not shooting the ball very well that’s where you have to go and he responded for us.”

Van Wert will travel to Wayne Trace tonight (6 p.m. JV start) while Parkway will host Crestview tonight.

The Cougars also won the junior varsity game, 57-41, with Kaiven Welch scoring 29 points.

Box score

Cougars 10 12 16 15 – 53

Panthers 13 8 17 11 – 47

Van Wert: Xavier Kelly 1-0-2; Griff McCracken 2-0-6; Keaten Welch 6-0-13; Caden Collins 1-4-7; Micah Cowan 1-0-2; Zach Crummey 7-4-18; Cohen Bragg 1-3-5

Parkway: Trevor Stearns 5-1-11; Brayden Bruns 2-0-6; Jacoby Triplett 2-1-6; Xavier Samples 6-5-17; Wyatt Carpenter 1-2-4; Parker Lyons 0-1-1; Doug Hughes 1-0-2