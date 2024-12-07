Various hearings held in local court

VW independent staff

Five criminal hearings were held between November 22 and December 2 in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Pre-trial

Ryan Houser, 39, Rockford – a pre-trial was held for Ryan Houser, 39, of Rockford and the following hearings were scheduled: a Daubert hearing to decide whether an expert witness' testimony can be heard was set for 1:30 p.m. January 21, 2025; a final pre-trial conference was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. March 13, and a jury trial was set for April 7-15

Probation/bond violations

Mikayla Lavy, 29, of Delphos, denied violating her bond by failing a drug test. A further hearing will be set at a later date.

Emily Apple, 38, of Paulding, admitted to violating her bond by failing a drug screen and failing to report. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. A pre-trial conference will be set at a later date.

Arraignments

Elizabeth Hoersten, 40, of Lima, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 18.

Daniel Lehmkuhle, III, 26, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. January 8.