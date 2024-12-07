VWCT creating scholarship program

Submitted information

The Van Wert Civic Theatre has announced the creation of a new youth scholarship program, supporting young performers and participants in the theatre’s Youth Theatre and Adolescent and Young Adult Theatre productions. This initiative aims to recognize and reward individuals who have showcased dedication, talent, and passion in the arts over the past calendar year.

The scholarship program will be funded through generous community and business donations. All contributions to the program are tax deductible, and community members are encouraged to give to this important cause.

Scholarship recipients must have actively participated in at least one Youth Theatre or AYAT production during the last calendar year. Awards will be based on their contributions and commitment to Van Wert Civic Theatre’s mission of fostering creativity and growth through theatre arts.

By supporting this program, donors play an essential role in nurturing the next generation of performers and creators. Donations will directly impact the lives of local youth by providing resources to help them pursue their artistic dreams.

For more information or to contribute, contact Dale Terry at dale@vwct.org or 419.238.9689.