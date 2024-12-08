Churches invited to send Xmas Eve info
VW independent staff
A reminder that all local churches are invited and encouraged to send information about their Christmas Eve services, including the time or times and any special plans for the service. The information will be compiled and published free of charge on the VW independent’s Church page on Friday, December 20.
Please send the information to editor@thevwindependent.com no later than Wednesday, December 18.
POSTED: 12/08/24 at 9:57 pm. FILED UNDER: News