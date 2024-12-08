Co-op seeking potential board members

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative is looking for professional individuals to run for the board of trustees and help shape the strategic direction of the co-op. Three seats are up for re-election within Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op (PPEC)’s territory. The upcoming 2025 election will be for districts 2, 4, and 5:

District 2: Seat held by incumbent William Dowler, who is running for re-election – represents Van Wert County.

District 4: Seat held by incumbent Bill Beckman, who is running for re-election – represents Crane, Emerald, Jackson, Blue Creek, and Paulding townships in Paulding County, and Delaware Township in Defiance County.

District 5: Seat held by incumbent Steven McMichael, who is running for re-election – represents Adams Township in Allen County, Indiana

Each trustee serves a three-year term. The PPEC board of trustees consists of nine co-op members who each represent one district within the territory.

This map shows the different districts in PPEC’s service area.

“The trustees have a great deal of responsibilities, and that is why it is important to have highly qualified individuals run for the board,” said President and CEO Randy Price. “The trustees are responsible for establishing, reviewing, and revising corporate policies and identifying strategic initiatives to ensure that service to the PPEC membership remains foremost in mind.”

Anyone interested in running for a trustee seat must be a member of PPEC and must complete a petition form, which requires obtaining 20 signatures from members in the district from which they reside. Petition forms can be picked up at PPEC’s office located at 401 McDonald Pike, Paulding, or may be downloaded online at www.PPEC.coop/run-board. Interested members may also call the office to have a petition packet mailed to them. Petitions must be returned to the co-op office no later than 4 p.m. Monday, December 18.

The official ballots will be mailed to members in districts 2, 4, and 5 in February. The winners of the election will be announced at the co-op’s virtual annual meeting on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Call PPEC at 800.686.2357 for more information.

Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative is a member-owned utility serving nearly 14,000 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana.