Four people injured in Sunday crash

VW independent staff/submitted information

RIDGE TOWNSHIP — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a Sunday afternoon crash that left four people with injuries.

It occurred just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Mendon Rd. and State Rd. Troopers said Jadyn R. Bullinger, 20, of Van Wert, was operating a 2014 Chrysler 200 and was eastbound on State Rd. Aireyona A. Thornsberry,19, of Van Wert, was operating a 2009 Nissan Moreno and was Nnorthbound on Mendon Rd. Bullinger failed to yield to the stop sign at the intersection and was hit on the driver’s side by Thornsberry’s car.

These two cars collided at the intersection of Mendon Rd. and State Rd. in Ridge Township. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

Bullinger and Thornsberry were transported by Middle Point EMS to St. Rita’s Mercy Health in Lima for reported injuries. There were passengers in each vehicle and both were transported with reported injuries. Tabatha A. Thornsberry, 36, of Van Wert was transported by Van Wert EMS to St. Rita’s, while Chloe J. Morefield, 20, of Van Wert was transported by Lutheran Air Med Flight to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne with serious injuries.

According to the highway patrol, it is unknown if all occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Troopers also said drug impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash for Ms. Bullinger.

Assisting troopers on scene were deputies with the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert EMS, Middle Point EMS, Superior Collision, Jim Schmidt Chevrolet, and Lutheran Air.