Lancers win!

Lincolnview’s Max Hammons (above, No. 2) goes to the basket for two points during Saturday’s game against Continental, while Kreston Tow (below, No. 1) leads the break against the Pirates. The Lancers raced out to a 46-23 halftime lead then cruised to a 71-34 win, with Hammons scoring a game-high 22 points. Chayse Overholt added 12 points and Tow and Bennett Kill each added seven points. Lincolnview (2-1) will host Lima Central Catholic in the NWC opener on Friday. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent