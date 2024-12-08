Rebecca Lee Martz

Beloved wife, mother and friend, Rebecca Lee Martz, 61, of Middle Point passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

She was born September 26, 1963, in Van Wert, a daughter of Daniel and Alberta (Voltz) Reichert, both of whom are deceased. She is survived by her husband David Martz whom she married November, 2006.

She is also survived by sons, Lance (Katie) Dasher of Grand Rapids, Ohio, and Elijah Martz of Middle Point; a daughter, Danielle Dasher of Van Wert, and five grandchildren, Eleanor, Scarlett, Harvey, Callahan and Emily.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Rick Reichert, and a sister-in-law, Jo Reichert.

She was employed for many years at the Ramblers Roost Restaurant at Middle Point.

Becky was a free spirited person that never knew a stranger. She loved her children and grandchildren very dearly. She enjoyed making jewelry and painting

The family will receive friends and relatives from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert. Visitation will be followed by a short service at 5 p.m.

Preferred memorials: to the family

“Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.”