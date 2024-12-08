Recap: wrestling, girls hoops, bowling

Wrestling

Van Wert competes in Sidney

SIDNEY — Van Wert’s Renson Spear went 5-0 with four pins on the day was crowned as an invidivual champion and the Cougars placed sixth out of 11 teams at the McCracken Sidney Invitational on Saturday.

Spear won the 132 pound title with a 9-4 decision over Greenville’s Juan Gutierrez in the championship round. Teammate Owen Bates was the runner-up at 106 pounds after dropping a 13-4 major decision to Trent Huber of Versailles in the finals. Ryan Wallace placed third at 120 pounds by pinning Dakota Porter of Sidney in 2:45, and Breese Bollenbacher finished third at 285 pounds with a 4-2 win over Kyden Culbertson of Allen East. Also placing for the Cougars: Heath Calvelage (113, fifth place), Mikey Hoehn (132, fifth place), Tristan Thiebaut (138, sixth place), Briggs Wallace (144, fifth place), and Alex Benner (157, sixth place).

Versailles was crowned the team champion and Greenville was the runner-up.

Van Wert will host Bath on Thursday.

Girls basketball

Lincolnview 54 Waynesfield-Goshen 46

WAYNESFIELD — Lincolnview trailed 37-35 after three quarters but the Lancers outscored Waynesfield-Goshen 19-9 in the final quarter to claim a 54-46 win over the Tigers on Saturday.

Emerson Walker scored nine of her 15 points in the final period on three baskets and three foul shots, while Keira Breese tallied five of her game high 17 points in the period. Destiny Breese and Quinlyn Walker each added six points in the win.

Lincolnview led 14-8 after the first quarter, including six points by Keira Breese, but trailed 24-22 at halftime.

The Lancers (2-2) will host Elida on Tuesday.

Bowling

Lincolnview 2343 Temple Christian 1485 (boys)

Lincolnview 2232 Temple Christian 1910 (girls)

LIMA — At 20th Century Lanes on Saturday, Lincolnview enjoyed a sweep of Temple Christian.

Evan Elling paced the Lancers with a 207-164-371 series, while Aaron Garay rolled a 160-190-350 series. Aydreigh Hanicq led the Lady Lancers with a fine 188-195-383 series, followed by Lily Wyatt (143-153-296) and Abby Dannenfelser (135-142-277).