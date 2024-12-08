Review: local cast shines in VWCT’s A Christmas Carol

The Ghost of Christmas Present (Nick Long) and Ebeneezer Scrooge (Ken Markward) in Van Wert Civic Theatre’s production of A Christmas Carol. Performances will run this Thursday through Sunday, December 12-15, at the S. Race St. theatre. Tickets for the play can be obtained online or by calling the box office at 419.238.9689. Photo by Dave Mosier

By DAVE MOSIER

The Van Wert Civic Theatre production of A Christmas Carol comes at a perfect time for those getting that “bah, humbug” attitude about Christmas.

The original book — and the play as well — incorporate personal elements from author Charles Dickens’ own life. For one thing, Dickens’ father, a profligate spendthrift who bankrupted the family, was condemned to Marshallshea debtor’s prison when Dickens was a young boy, just as Ebeneezer Scrooge’s father was.

As a side note, the period when his father was in prison was traumatic for Dickens, who was 12 at the time. The young Dickens had to pawn off his book collection and other personal items, and even was forced to work in a rat-infested shoe-blacking factory to pay the bills. It also pointed out the inequities in British society of the time and led him to be the social activist he was known for as an adult.

A Christmas Carol is the classic story of a miserly businessman who cares more for money than anything else, but, through the intervention of his now-dead business partner, Jacob Marley, and three Christmas spirits, is shown the beauty of giving to others — as well as the consequences of continuing on his present path.

Van Wert Mayor Ken Markward, a VWCT veteran, does an excellent job of showing Scrooge’s miserliness, his reactions to the three ghosts and the spirit of Jacob Marley, and the eventual restoration of his own Christmas spirit. It is even rumored that Markward’s recent trip to the United Kingdom was solely for the purpose of research for the Scrooge character — although I’m more than a bit skeptical about that.

While there were the usual opening-night jitters, the cast on Thursday did a remarkably good job, with amazingly few missteps.

The large cast of actors, several in multiple roles, captured the essential elements of the story, as well as Victorian Era London in which it was set.

Three cast members whose performances stood out to me were Kory Allenbaugh, John David Faeth and Nick Long.

Allenbaugh plays Scrooge’s nephew, Fred, who the miser blames for the death of his well-loved sister, Fan, in childbirth having him. Allenbaugh, who returns to the VWCT stage for the first time in 25 years for A Christmas Carol, provided the depth of personal warmth needed to aptly portray nice-guy Fred’s own well-established Christmas spirit. Long was also excellent as the Ghost of Christmas Present. Long, a big guy, used his

physical presence well in projecting the image of a larger-than-life character who shows Scrooge how others celebrate Christmas in his present.

Other than Markward, Faeth played Charles Dickens, a critical role in this John Jakes’ version of A Christmas Carol, since Jakes uses Dickens to provide the background and the tone of the performance by reading portions of the original Dickens story onstage. It was a role that Faeth made his own.

In addition to the individual performances, the entire cast, which included a number of veteran VWCT actors — and some newcomers as well — aptly provided the characterizations needed to give the production a fully realized, three-dimensional feel needed to adequately tell the timeless Christmas story.

Director Deb Duncan Faul had a big task, with a large cast and a period story, but did a yeoman job of steering the production in the appropriate direction.

While the sets were minimal for A Christmas Carol, they provided the flexibility needed to switch from Scrooge’s office, to the homes of Fred and the Cratchits, and for the group London street scenes in the play.

Area residents looking for a way to get into the Christmas spirit this holiday season could do far worse than grab at seat at VWCT for A Christmas Carol. The play continues this Thursday-Sunday, December 12-15. Evening performances are at 7:30, while the curtain goes up on Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets for the play can be obtained online or by calling the box office at 419.238.9689.

One last mention: Grayson Baker as “Tiny Tim” Cratchit had only two lines, but he pulled them off with aplomb “God bless us everyone.”